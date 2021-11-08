S. Korea reports 1,760 more COVID-19 cases, 381,694 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,760 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 381,694. The daily caseload was down from 2,224 the previous day, falling below 2,000 in six days due to fewer virus tests over the weekend.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 700 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 538 and 97.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 398, or 23.0 per cent of the total local transmission.Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,270. The number of infected people who were in a serious condition rose by four to 409.

Thirteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,980. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 per cent. Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 41,520,134 people, or 80.9 per cent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 39,332,490, or 76.6 per cent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

