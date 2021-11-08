Left Menu

Afghanistan: Authorities in Nangarhar prohibits rickshaw runners to carry armed passengers

The authorities of the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan prohibited rickshaw pullers from giving rides to armed people in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, Sputnik reported citing the regional government as saying on Sunday.

ANI | Nangarhar | Updated: 08-11-2021 08:49 IST
Afghanistan: Authorities in Nangarhar prohibits rickshaw runners to carry armed passengers
The authorities of the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan prohibited rickshaw pullers from giving rides to armed people in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, Sputnik reported citing the regional government as saying on Sunday. "Rickshaw runners will be forbidden from carrying armed people, and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Russian News Agency quoted the governor's office statement.

The Taliban were also ordered to desist from carrying guns in rickshaws. The governor called on citizens to inform security services on any armed people in rickshaws, said the agency. Meanwhile, it is been over two months when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces after US military drawdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

