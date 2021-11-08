Left Menu

Taliban's acting foreign minister to visit Pakistan

Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi plans to visit Pakistan, Sputnik reported citing a source.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-11-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 10:47 IST
Taliban's acting foreign minister to visit Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi plans to visit Pakistan, Sputnik reported citing a source. "The date has not been determined yet, but Muttaqi has been invited and he accepted the invitation," the source said, without specifying the upcoming visit's agenda.

At the end of October, the Taliban appointed a new interim head of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan, the Russian News Agency reported. Pakistan has provided essential humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in recent months of insecurity in the form of food and medicines after the Taliban seized power in mid-August.

Earlier in October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth USD 280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome a severe humanitarian crisis in the country. Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part also include resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021