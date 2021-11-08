Left Menu

New tough measures against COVID-19 enforced in Slovenia

More restrictive measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic came into force in Slovenia on Monday.

ANI | Lasko | Updated: 08-11-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 12:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Lasko [Slovenia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): More restrictive measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic came into force in Slovenia on Monday. From November 8, clubs and similar establishments are prohibited to operate. All sports and religious events are allowed only in the spaces with fixed seating. Wearing masks is mandatory. All participants must comply with the recovered/vaccinated/tested rule.

The possession of COVID-19 certificates is now mandatory for all citizens over 12 years old, instead of 15, as it was before. Bars, cafes and restaurants are allowed to operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Each visitor must be provided with the ability to keep distance of 10 square meters (107 square feet). The maximum number of visitors must be displayed at the entrance to the hospitality establishments.

The introduction of the new measures is related to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the country. According to the latest data, the number of registered COVID-19 cases in Slovenia for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 355,931, with 5,144 deaths. Currently, COVID-19 infections in the country are at their peak. On average, over 2,800 new cases are registered in Slovenia daily. (ANI/Sputnik)

