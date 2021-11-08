Left Menu

China's Heihe urges residents to suspend shopping in COVID-19 hit regions

Local authorities in several districts in the Chinese city of Heihe located on the border with Russia have called on residents to temporarily suspend the purchase of goods from the regions where COVID-19 infections are on the rise, Sputnik reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 13:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The decision was made after the COVID-19 was detected on the packages of goods purchased by residents of Erenhot city in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The local authorities urged residents not to order anything from abroad yet, so as not to put the employees of logistics companies and themselves at risk of contracting the virus, Russian News agency reported.

According to the agency, logistics and courier companies are ordered to seal up goods already received from abroad and place them in a specially designated area, after which they should report to the local epidemic prevention and control authorities. Those violating the order will be held accountable if they are responsible for coronavirus spread.

Heihe introduced a strict lockdown on October 28 after its Aihui district reported one locally transmitted case of the coronavirus, as well as three asymptomatic cases. Local authorities have established strict control over the movement of the population, Sputnik reported. To date, over 200 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city. (ANI)

