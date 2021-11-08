Left Menu

Police officer injured in knife attack in France's Cannes

A police officer was injured after being attacked with a bladed weapon in France's southern resort city of Cannes, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:24 IST
Police officer injured in knife attack in France's Cannes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): A police officer was injured after being attacked with a bladed weapon in France's southern resort city of Cannes, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday. "A police officer from the Cannes police station was injured with a bladed weapon. The assailant was neutralized by his colleagues," Darmanin tweeted.

The minister is now heading for the city to establish the details of the incident. The French BFM TV broadcaster reported, citing police sources, that the attacker arrived at the police station in the morning, opened the door of a police car in front of the station and stabbed the policeman sitting at the wheel. He then tried to attack the second officer in the car but the third one opened fire at the attacker. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021