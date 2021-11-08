Police officer injured in knife attack in France's Cannes

Paris [France], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): A police officer was injured after being attacked with a bladed weapon in France's southern resort city of Cannes, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday. "A police officer from the Cannes police station was injured with a bladed weapon. The assailant was neutralized by his colleagues," Darmanin tweeted.

The minister is now heading for the city to establish the details of the incident. The French BFM TV broadcaster reported, citing police sources, that the attacker arrived at the police station in the morning, opened the door of a police car in front of the station and stabbed the policeman sitting at the wheel. He then tried to attack the second officer in the car but the third one opened fire at the attacker. (ANI/Sputnik)

