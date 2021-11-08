Left Menu

Japan's police nab man after attempt to start fire on Bullet Train

Japan's police have detained a man on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a bullet train in the country's southwest, media reported on Monday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:54 IST
Japan's police nab man after attempt to start fire on Bullet Train
Japan flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan's police have detained a man on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a bullet train in the country's southwest, media reported on Monday. The smoke was seen inside a car of the Hiroshima-Kagoshima train on Monday morning, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, noting that it was running in the Kumamoto prefecture at the time of the incident.

The police arrested the 69-year-old man from the Fukuoka prefecture on the spot, and reported no injuries on the train. The incident took place almost a week following a stabbing attack in a train in Tokyo. On October 31, the Tokyo police arrested a man who started brandishing a knife in the train and then spilled and burnt combustible fluid. The attack left at least 15 passengers injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021