Left Menu

Yoon Seok-youl wins presidential primary of People Power Party with 47.85 pc votes

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was elected as the 20th presidential candidate for the people power party on the 5th.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:14 IST
Yoon Seok-youl wins presidential primary of People Power Party with 47.85 pc votes
Yoon Seok-youl wins presidential primary of the People Power Party with 47.85% of the votes.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 8 (ANI/Global Economic): Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was elected as the 20th presidential candidate for the people power party on the 5th. It has been only 4 months since he declared that he will run for the presidential election. Since resigning from the prosecutor general in March, he was elected an opposition's presidential candidate as a new member of the National Assembly.

As a result, all presidential candidates from the ruling and opposition parties for the presidential election in March next year were elected. Candidate Yoon Seok-youl topped the national convention held at the Kim Koo Museum & Library in Yongsan-gu on the 5th with a 47.85% final vote rate.

It was followed by Hong Joon Pyo (41.5%), Yoo Seung Min (10.67%) and former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong (3.17%). (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021