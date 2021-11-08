Left Menu

COP26 participants use flawed greenhouse gas emissions data as States underreport

The participants of the ongoing 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow are using flawed data on greenhouse gas emissions, as many countries underreport their emissions to the United Nations, The Washington Post reported.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:21 IST
COP26 participants use flawed greenhouse gas emissions data as States underreport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Glasgow [UK], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The participants of the ongoing 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow are using flawed data on greenhouse gas emissions, as many countries underreport their emissions to the United Nations, The Washington Post reported. The newspaper has analyzed the reports of all 196 UN member states and revealed "a giant gap" between the nations' declared and real emissions, ranging from 8.5 billion to 13.3 billion tonnes of underreported emissions a year.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) explained the gap by "the application of different reporting formats and inconsistency in the scope and timeliness of reporting (such as between developed and developing countries, or across developing countries)," the newspaper said on Sunday. From October 31 to November 12, Glasgow is hosting the COP26, which gathers world leaders and other high-ranking officials, experts and activists to address issues pertaining to climate change. At the summit, the parties are expected to pass some agreements to lower greenhouse emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021