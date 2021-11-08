Left Menu

Diwali cultural evening celebrated at Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Diwali cultural evening was celebrated at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:37 IST
Diwali cultural evening was celebrated at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Photo: Twitter/IndiainPakistan). Image Credit: ANI
Diwali cultural evening was celebrated at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Members of the Diplomatic Corps and media among others joined the celebrations held on November 6.

"Diwali cultural evening celebrated at @IndiainPakistan on 6 November. Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Media and other friends joined us in the celebrations. #Indiaat75 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations," tweeted the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Besides, Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) is organising a grand function to celebrate Diwali at the Teri Temple, Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, reported a local media.

The council is hosting a large number of pilgrims from Sindh and Balochistan. The event is also being attended by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad and other dignitaries, reported Dawn. The pilgrims from different parts of the country have already started arriving at Hassanabdal from where they will move to the destination where the celebration is scheduled to take place on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

