Left Menu

Taliban welcomes Germany's decision to reassess relations

Taliban spokesperson Ahamdullah Wasiq has welcomed Germany's decision to reassess relations with the Taliban and expressed the hope that bilateral ties would resume, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:44 IST
Taliban welcomes Germany's decision to reassess relations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban spokesperson Ahamdullah Wasiq has welcomed Germany's decision to reassess relations with the Taliban and expressed the hope that bilateral ties would resume, reported local media. The spokesperson said the German embassy will be reopened in Kabul and he was hopeful about bilateral ties, reported Khaama Press.

In order to provide access to humanitarian aid for the Afghan population, Berlin discussed the return of German diplomats and resuming work in the war-torn country. Citing sources, German Sunday newspaper, Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday that special envoy of the German cabinet to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel will travel to Kabul in the coming weeks to discuss with the Taliban the resumption of the work of German diplomats in the country, reported Sputnik.

Since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, Potzel has been settled in Doha from where he has been observing the situation of Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021