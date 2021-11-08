Left Menu

India summons senior diplomat from Pakistan High Commission over unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen

India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by the Pakistan side, sources said.

India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by the Pakistan side, sources said. They said that the senior diplomat from Pakistan High Commission was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistani agency fired upon an Indian fishing boat 'Jalpari' on 06 November 2021, resulting in the death of an Indian fisherman and serious injury to another fisherman. The sources said that the Government of India condemned this deplorable action by the Pakistani agency of firing at an Indian fishing boat and causing loss of life which is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings.

They said it was reiterated that the authorities in Pakistan consider the issue of fishermen as a humanitarian and livelihood matter. The government of Pakistan was also called upon to conduct an inquiry into the incident and to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked firing, the sources said. (ANI)

