Left Menu

China not to attend NSA meeting hosted by India on Afghanistan citing scheduling issues

China has said it will not attend the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan being hosted by India on November 10 due to a "scheduling issue", sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:16 IST
China not to attend NSA meeting hosted by India on Afghanistan citing scheduling issues
NSA Ajit Doval (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

China has said it will not attend the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan being hosted by India on November 10 due to a "scheduling issue", sources said. They said China has replied to India's invitation and said it will be unable to attend due to "scheduling issue".

The sources said China has conveyed that it is open for dialogue with India on Afghanistan multilaterally and bilaterally. The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan will be held at the national security advisor (NSA) level and will be chaired by NSA Ajit Doval.

Pakistan, an all-weather ally of China, had earlier declined the invitation to the dialogue. Sources had earlier said that Pakistan's decision is unfortunate, but not surprising and reflects its mindset of viewing Afghanistan as its protectorate.

NSAs of Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have confirmed their participation in the dialogue. On non-participation of Afghanistan in dialogue, the sources said that none of the eight countries recognises or legitimises the Taliban government. India also does not recognise so it has not invited Afghanistan, they added.

Earlier Iran hosted meetings in a similar format in 2018 and 2019. Pakistan had not attended any of them but China did participate. The sources said as a matter of practice, India invited Pakistan to Delhi meet, "but it's unfortunate they refuse to attend".

Participating NSAs will also jointly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the Afghan dialogue Ajit Doval will on Tuesday hold bilateral talks with his counterparts Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021