EU top diplomats to discuss situation in Belarus next Monday

Foreign ministers of the European Union member states will discuss the situation in Belarus amid the influx of migrants to Poland during a meeting next Monday, Peter Stano, the lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Monday.

Updated: 08-11-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Foreign ministers of the European Union member states will discuss the situation in Belarus amid the influx of migrants to Poland during a meeting next Monday, Peter Stano, the lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Monday.

"This is a matter of urgency for the EU and as such it was discussed not only by the leaders on 21st - 22nd October and it will be discussed again by the foreign ministers at the upcoming meeting next Monday," Stano said during a European Commission briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

