Left Menu

France launches probe into Cannes knife attack: Reports

French law enforcement agencies have begun an investigation into a stabbing attack perpetrated by an Algerian national against a police officer in Cannes earlier on Monday, media reported.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:42 IST
France launches probe into Cannes knife attack: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): French law enforcement agencies have begun an investigation into a stabbing attack perpetrated by an Algerian national against a police officer in Cannes earlier on Monday, media reported. According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the public prosecutor's office of the town of Grasse, in the southeast Alpes-Maritimes department, entrusted the probe to the Nice judicial police. The country's anti-terrorism prosecution is closely monitoring the investigation, and not excluding a terrorist motive, given statements made by the attacker.

On Monday morning, a 37-year-old Algerian national with an Italian residence permit stabbed an officer seated in a patrol car near the police station in Cannes with his three colleagues. The attacker reportedly shouted the name of Prophet Muhammad while committing the crime. He was wounded by another police officer and remains in critical condition. The policeman sustained no injuries due to the bulletproof vest he was wearing. His colleagues were also unharmed.

According to the broadcaster, the attacker was unknown to law enforcement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021