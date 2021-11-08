Taliban appoint 43 members to government positions in Afghanistan
Taliban have appointed 17 governors, 15 deputy governors, 10 police chiefs, and one security chief in different provinces of Afghanistan, local media reported on Monday.
Taliban have appointed 17 governors, 15 deputy governors, 10 police chiefs, and one security chief in different provinces of Afghanistan, local media reported on Monday. "The new appointments have been made based on a decree from Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted as saying by TOLO News.
The new governors, deputy provincial governors or provincial police chiefs have been appointed in the provinces of Badakhshan, Baghlan, Bamyan, Balkh, Kunduz, Kunar, Logar, Laghman, Daikundi, Farah, Faryab, Ghazni, Jawzjan, Kabul, Maidan Wardak, Sare Pul, Nimroz, Paktia, Paktika, Uruzgan, and Zabul. Earlier, Taliban leadership had warned against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the movement in a written public statement, Russian news agency Sputnik reported. The outfit had called on its commanders to "purge the ranks."
The Taliban seized power in mid-August, declaring a new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. (ANI)
