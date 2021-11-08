Left Menu

Afghan Taliban will take military action against TTP if talks fail with Pakistan

The Afghan Taliban will take military actions against the Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists or other militant groups if the talks between them and the Pakistani government fail, reported Khaama Press citing Pakistani ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:48 IST
Afghan Taliban will take military action against TTP if talks fail with Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Afghan Taliban will take military actions against the Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists or other militant groups if the talks between them and the Pakistani government fail, reported Khaama Press citing Pakistani ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan. The Taliban have pledged that the TTP or such groups will not be given shelter on Afghan soil, reported Khaama Press citing a report by The Express Tribune.

The announcement comes as the head of the Haqqani Network Sarajudin Haqqani has reportedly mediated the talks between the TTP and the Pakistani government. The two sides have conducted at least three face-to-face meetings, out of which, one was held in Kabul and the other two was conducted in Khost, reported The Express Tribune.

"I can neither confirm nor deny the reports of talks between Pakistan and the TTP," The Express Tribune quoted Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan as saying. After Islamabad reportedly agreed to release several Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in the first phase, the terrorists might declare a nationwide ceasefire in return, The News reported.

"The prisoners were supposed to be freed on November 1 this year but then there were some technical issues that delayed the release process. Then they were required to be freed on November 4 but again it didn't happen due to some reasons," The News quoted a source privy to the negotiations as saying. Some of the prisoners including top Taliban leaders in Swat, Mehmood Khan and Muslim Khan, were taken to Afghanistan for their "likely release", said the newspaper citing the source. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021