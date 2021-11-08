Left Menu

Austria concerned about refugee crisis on Polish-Belarusian border

Minsk's use of illegal migration in its own interests is completely unacceptable, Vienna stands for a common EU position against such an approach, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:00 IST
Austria concerned about refugee crisis on Polish-Belarusian border
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Vienna [Austria], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Minsk's use of illegal migration in its own interests is completely unacceptable, Vienna stands for a common EU position against such an approach, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik. Earlier, the Belarusian State Border Committee said that a large group of refugees was moving towards the border of Belarus with Poland.

"We are concerned about the recent increase in the number of illegal border-crossing attempts. Austria is in full solidarity with the affected EU countries that border Belarus," the ministry said. "The use of illegal migration by Belarus for its own purposes is completely unacceptable. Austria stands for a unified and clear position of the EU against such an approach," it stressed. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021