Foreign Secretary interacts with beneficiaries of govt's initiatives for Indian emigrants' welfare

Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla on Monday interacted with the beneficiaries of two major initiatives of the Government of India for the welfare of Indian emigrants. The two welfare initiatives include Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT), and Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Yojana (PBBY).

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla interacted with beneficiaries of two major initiatives of the Government of India for the welfare of Indian emigrants - #PDOT Pre-Departure Orientation Training, and #PBBY Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Yojana," tweeted Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi. The spokesperson further informed that PDOT has played an important role in protecting the interests of the Indian workers migrating to foreign countries, while PBBY has provided them and their families with the financial safety net.

Later, the foreign secretary also reviewed the operations of the Regional passport office, Videsh Bhavanm Mumbai and ICCR and held discussions with the officials on citizen-friendly service delivery efforts. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla reviewed operations of @rpomumbai @poemumbai & @iccr_hq in Mumbai and held discussions with the officials on citizen-friendly service delivery efforts," tweeted Arindam Bagchi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)