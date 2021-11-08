NATO drills in Black Sea aim to contain Russia: Lavrov

Moscow [Russia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO drills in the Black Sea are related to Washington's aim to contain Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. "I think that NATO exercises are connected with the desire of the United States and its allies to follow the policy of containment of Russia in spite of everything that was said in the 1990s and was included in the Russia-NATO Founding Act, which was completely violated in its key part," Lavrov told reporters.

The foreign minister went on to say that Russia is ready to face any further developments. "We have been used to being prepared for any provocation in our relations with the NATO for many years. This readiness, it is ensured," Lavrov added.

The US Sixth Fleet announced in November that its flagship Mount Whitney was heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners. Earlier in the day, Mount Whitney along with US destroyer Porter entered the Georgian port of Batumi. (ANI/Sputnik)

