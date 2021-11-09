Syrian air defenses respond to Israeli attack in several areas
Syria's air defenses have responded to an Israeli attack targeting areas on the Syrian coast and the central province of Homs, state news agency SANA reported.
- Country:
- Syria
Syria's air defenses have responded to an Israeli attack targeting areas on the Syrian coast and the central province of Homs, state news agency SANA reported.
Citing a military source, SANA reported that at nearly 19:16 pm on Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike from the direction of northern Beirut, targeting a number of posts in the central and coastal areas.
The source added that the army air defenses repelled the missiles and shot down most of them, clarifying that the attack injured two soldiers and caused some material damages, SANA reported. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lebanese judge charges dozens over fatal Beirut clashes
Israeli court says boy who survived cable car disaster must be returned to Italy
Israel attacks southern Syria region, Syrian state media says
Israeli court says boy who survived cable car disaster must be returned to Italy
Israeli court rules on boy who survived cable car crash