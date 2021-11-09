Left Menu

US special envoy returns to Ethiopia to press for cessation of hostilities: State Dept

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned to Ethiopia this week to continue to press the warring parties there to negotiate a ceasefire, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 04:31 IST
US special envoy returns to Ethiopia to press for cessation of hostilities: State Dept
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned to Ethiopia this week to continue to press the warring parties there to negotiate a ceasefire, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing. "When it comes to Ambassador Feltman's activity in the region, he returned to Ethiopia today from Kenya to continue to urgently press the parties to de-escalate the conflict and negotiate a cessation of hostilities," Price said on Monday (local time).

Moreover, Feltman may have a small opportunity to work with the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo to address the crisis in Ethiopia and the two are expected to meet in Addis Ababa. On Thursday, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray who are advancing upon the country's capital. This development prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions.

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by the internal conflict since October of last year when the central government accused the PNLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter operation in Tigray. The hostilities have been going on since despite a June ceasefire. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021