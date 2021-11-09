Left Menu

Iran's COVID-19 tally reaches nearly 6 million

The Iranian health ministry reported on Monday 8,341 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,996,155.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 09-11-2021 05:26 IST
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian health ministry reported on Monday 8,341 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,996,155. According to an official briefing published by the ministry, the pandemic has claimed 127,439 lives in the country so far, after 140 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,615,460 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,669 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website. By Monday, 55,319,795 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 39,465,958 of them have taken two jabs.

The official report added that 36,391,778 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

