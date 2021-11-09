Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan announces month-long ceasefire from today

The banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has declared a one-month ceasefire, starting from November 9, local media reported on Monday. The spokesperson for the banned outfit said the ceasefire could be extended with the consent of the parties involved -- the TTP and the Imran Khan led-PTI government -- while both parties should abide by the rules of the ceasefire, Geo News reported.

According to the banned TTP, the Afghanistan Taliban are playing the role of a mediator in the negotiation process. The banned TTP said that the group has agreed to set up negotiating committees, which will try to move forward with the next course of action as well as the negotiation process on the demands of the parties, Geo News reported.

This comes after Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said the government and the banned TTP agreed to a complete ceasefire under the peace talks. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in October had stated that his government is in talks with the TTP.

"There are different groups which form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So, we are in talks with them. It's a reconciliation process," Imran Khan had said during an interview with the TRT World last month. TTP has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007 and is responsible for carrying out several attacks and blasts in the country. (ANI)

