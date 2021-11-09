Left Menu

Japan launches small Epsilon 5 rocket with nine satellites

Japan launched a small Epsilon 5 rocket with nine satellites.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-11-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 08:37 IST
Japan launches small Epsilon 5 rocket with nine satellites
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan launched a small Epsilon 5 rocket with nine satellites.

The launch, broadcast live by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), was carried out from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. The nine satellites were created by private companies and enterprises.

The launch was earlier postponed three times for technical reasons and because of the weather conditions. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021