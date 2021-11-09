Pak: Imran Khan govt should explain accord it has reached with TLP, says Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan-led government should tell about what agreement it has executed with proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), local media reported. He said the Imran Khan government should tell in parliament about its accord with banned TLP, The News International reported.

This comes after Imran Khan-led government on Sunday revoked banned outfit TLP's proscribed status and removed the group's name from the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The approval was granted by the Ministry of Interior. Sharif also announced that the opposition parties are united and would join hands to fight against inflation and planned rigging in the next election in the name of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"It is a good omen that all the opposition is united in Parliament on the issue of people, whether it is inflation or something else, and political victimisation that is taking place in the name of accountability," The News International quoted Sharif as saying. The meeting of the opposition, chaired by Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, decided on a strategy to give tough time to the Imran Khan-led government inside and outside Parliament. Sharif said that the opposition would use all legal and political means to thwart the government conspiracy. "The government wants to steal the elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," he said.

He said another meeting of the opposition would be held on Tuesday in which all the opposition parties will be present to formulate the next strategy of the opposition. (ANI)

