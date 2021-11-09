Left Menu

Pakistan invites acting Afghan Foreign Minister to Troika Plus meeting

Pakistan has sent a special invitation to Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the Troika Plus meeting, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-11-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 11:09 IST
Pakistan invites acting Afghan Foreign Minister to Troika Plus meeting
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has sent a special invitation to Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the Troika Plus meeting, local media reported. "Special Representatives for Afghanistan from the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan will be meeting on Thursday and we hope that Muttaqi will also be able to attend," The News International quoted an official.

The meeting is scheduled in Islamabad for November 11. Muttaqi is expected to extend his visit by a day at the conclusion of the Troika Plus meeting and hold bilateral consultations with officials in Pakistan. So far, there has been no confirmation from Kabul about a likely visit to Islamabad by Muttaqi, The News International reported.

According to the officials, it would be clear by Tuesday if Muttaqi, a senior member of the Taliban government, would be able to undertake his maiden visit to Pakistan. While Pakistan has still not recognised the caretaker setup in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, after his visit to Kabul, had told the media that he had invited Mutaqqi, who had accepted his invitation.

The Trioka Plus on Afghanistan will be attended by Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, the State Department's Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan, Russia's special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, The News International reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021