S Korea registers 28,293 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

South Korea has reported a total of 28,293 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, which refer to the fully vaccinated people who were infected with the virus, health authorities said on Tuesday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:02 IST
Represenative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea has reported a total of 28,293 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, which refer to the fully vaccinated people who were infected with the virus, health authorities said on Tuesday. The number of those who were infected with the COVID-19 two weeks after the full vaccination stood at 28,293 as of Oct. 31, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It equals to 85.5 in every 100,000 people who got fully vaccinated. As of Oct. 31, the number of the fully inoculated people was 33,108,428. It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the fully vaccination.By age group, the number marked the highest among those in their 30s, whose breakthrough cases reached 117.7 in every 100,000 fully-inoculated people.

Among the total breakthrough cases, the number of those who were in a critical condition was 445. The death toll came in at 136. In the latest tally, the country reported 1,715 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 383,407. The daily caseload has stayed above 1,000 since July 7. (ANI/Xinhua)

