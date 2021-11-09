UNSC meet on Ethiopia: India urges all sides to exercise restraint, reiterates commitment to sovereignty

India, during a United Nations Security Council's meet on Ethiopia on Monday, urged all sides to exercise restraint and reiterated commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ethiopia. The conflict in the northern parts of Ethiopia has seen an escalation in the recent weeks and is threatening to expand towards the central parts, said India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra during the meeting.

He also said that it is "concerning to note that the humanitarian efforts led by the UN have been stalled" in recent weeks in the country. Underlining the need to resume the assistance at the earliest, Ravindra reiterated the importance of principles of humanitarian assistance that are humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

He also highlighted that the report of the Joint Investigation Team of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OGCHR). The report could not confirm deliberate or willful denial of humanitarian assistance of the civilian population in Tigray, or the use of starvation as a weapon of war. Stating that India has consistently underscored the importance of mutual trust, engagement, dialogue and reconciliation, Ravindra said that these are key to addressing all issues related to the ongoing conflict.

Ravindra called upon all stakeholders to seize the opportunity purposefully provided by the appointment of the African Union High Representative for the Horn of the African Region, Olusegun Obasanjo. Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by the internal conflict since October of last year when the central government accused the rebels of the Popular Front of the Liberation of Tigray (PNLF) of attacking a military base and launched a counter operation in Tigray. The hostilities have been going on since despite a June ceasefire, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

