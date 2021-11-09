Left Menu

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Nicaraguan coast

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday off the western coast of Nicaragua, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:08 IST
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Nicaraguan coast
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Managua (Nicaragua), November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday off the western coast of Nicaragua, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said. The earthquake was recorded at 12:25 a.m. local time (06:25 GMT).

The epicenter was located 97 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of the city of Masaya with a population of about 130,000 people. The hearth was located at a depth of 80 kilometers. No information on casualties or damage was reported. A tsunami threat message was not issued.

The earthquake was preceded by a 5.8 magnitude quake, which struck several hours before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021