Moscow becomes latest city to join Singapore's Global Innovation Alliance

Bangkok [Thailand], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has joined the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) set up by Singapore to strengthen its connections to major innovation hubs around the world, Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said on Tuesday. "ESG [Enterprise Singapore, a government agency championing enterprise development] is expanding the GIA global network to include a new node in Moscow, Russia. Singapore start-ups and SMEs will be able to access Russia through Moscow, and vice versa," the minister said at the Singapore Week Of Innovation And Technology (SWITCH) Global 2021.

Moscow has become the 16th city to join the global initiative, the official said, adding that over the next five years, the network plans to expand to include 25 locations. "This will expand the breadth of opportunities that local start-ups can access as they embark on their innovation and internationalisation journey," he added.

The GIA network was established in 2017 to strengthen the links between Singapore's businesses and universities with the most important innovation hubs around the world. The participating countries are represented in the alliance by cities with the most developed innovative infrastructure. The alliance also includes Los Angeles and Silicon Valley (the US), Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Suzhou (China), Jakarta (Indonesia), Bangkok (Thailand), London (the UK), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Manila (the Philippines), Tokyo (Japan), Bangalore (India), Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Stuttgart (Germany), Paris (France). (ANI/Sputnik)

