Chinese village in Arunachal constructed over years on land occupied by PLA in 1959: Sources on Pentagon report

The "large 100-home civilian village" mentioned in a Pentagon report was built over the years in the area in Arunanchal Pradesh that was occupied by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959, clarified sources in the Indian security establishment. The US Department of Defense in its annual report to Congress said that China has built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh in 2020.

The sources said that the village is along the disputed border in Upper Subansiri District in Arunanchal Pradesh which is in territory controlled by China. "The village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959, in an operation known as Longju incident along the frontier in Arunachal Pradesh," the sources clarified.

"For years, they have maintained an Army post in the region and various constructions undertaken by Chinese haven't happened in a short time," the sources said. The US Department of Defense report blamed China for the series of confrontations along the border that culminated into the violent clash in June 2020 in Ladakh's Galway Valley, which was one of the worst crashes seen in 45 years.

"In 2020, China built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the Chinese Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC. These and other infrastructure development efforts along India-China have been a source of consternation in the Indian government," the Pentagon said. (ANI)

