Russia records 39,160 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 39,160 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 39,400 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,873,655, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 39,160 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 39,400 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,873,655, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "Over the past day, 39,160 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,200 cases (8.2 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.44 per cent.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,287 infections, up from 4,982 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by the Moscow region with 2,818 cases, down from 3,429, and St. Petersburg with 2,680 cases, up from 2,597. The response center reported a new record of 1,211 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,190 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 249,215.

In the same 24 hours, 32,036 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 25,582 the day before, bringing the total to 7,619,596. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

