Polish Ministry says 12,000 troops, 4,000 border guards stationed at border with Belarus

A total of 12,000 Polish servicemen, 4,000 border guards and 1,500 police officers, including 250 members of a counterterror unit, are currently stationed at the border with Belarus amid the migration crisis, Polish Deputy Minister of the Interior Maciej Wasik said on Tuesday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:40 IST
Warsaw [Poland], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of 12,000 Polish servicemen, 4,000 border guards and 1,500 police officers, including 250 members of a counterterror unit, are currently stationed at the border with Belarus amid the migration crisis, Polish Deputy Minister of the Interior Maciej Wasik said on Tuesday.

"There are 12,000 servicemen, 4,000 border guards and 1,500 police officers, including 250 staffers of a counterterror unit, at the border. They all care for our safety," Wasik said on air of the TVP broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

