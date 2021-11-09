Left Menu

Russia, US understand need for Putin-Biden summit, no date set: Kremlin

Russia and the United States understand the need for a meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden but an agreement on a timeframe for the summit is yet to be reached, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

"There is an understanding that it is necessary to hold a meeting, that the two presidents should continue their communication but no exact timeframe has been set yet," Peskov told reporters.

He was answering a question whether Putin and Biden could hold a meeting early next year. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

