Left Menu

Russian NSA to visit India tomorrow to participate in 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan'

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev is set to visit India on Wednesday to take part in 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 16:59 IST
Russian NSA to visit India tomorrow to participate in 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan'
Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev is set to visit India on Wednesday to take part in 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan'. "On November 10, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev will visit the Republic of India. In New Delhi he will take part in a multilateral meeting of the National Security Advisers/ Secretaries of Security Councils on the situation in Afghanistan," the Russian embassy in India tweeted.

Seven security heads from Russia, Iran and all five Central Asian countries will be landing in Delhi on Tuesday to attend the first of its kind regional dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India. National Security Advisers of five central Asian countries -- Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - will attend the meeting in Delhi on Afghanistan.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is expected to hold meetings with the Russian counterpart Patrushev, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council - Iran, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Karim Massimov on November 10. He will also hold meetings with Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan and Victor Makhmudov, Secretary, Security Council, Uzbekistan, today evening, ahead of 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' on November 10.

During the dialogue, India, along with seven other countries, will discuss in detail terror threats emanating from within Afghanistan and around it, extremism and radicalisation is also key concern among many participants. Back in September, the Russian NSA had visited India and reaffirmed Moscow's intention to strengthen coordination in the field of enhancing regional stability, including on the Afghan direction.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. "The forthcoming meeting is a step in that direction." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021