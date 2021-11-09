Taiwan President wants to visit Lithuania, calls it a 'brave country'

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said she wants to visit Lithuania after the Covid-19 pandemic is over as it is a 'brave country', reported Taiwan News. Taiwan News quoting CNA reported that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen appeared on the Democratic Progressive Party's podcast for the first time on November 9, where she talked about her plan to visit Lithuania if the circumstances and conditions are supportive.

Tsai claimed, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, Taiwan continued to strengthen diplomatic ties and made official trips. According to Taiwan News, Taiwan and the Baltic nation have agreed to establish representative offices in each other's capitals. The plan to use the name "Taiwan" for the office in Vilnius enraged China. Beijing retaliated against Lithuania with trade sanctions, but the latter's refusal to change course won widespread support from across the European Union. (ANI)

