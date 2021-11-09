Iran's COVID-19 caseload tops 6 million

Tehran [Iran], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry on Tuesday reported 8,305 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's case count to 6,004,460. The pandemic also claimed 112 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 127,551, said Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 5,629,596 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,640 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry. By Tuesday, 55,405,154 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 40,193,198 have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, some 268,638 people in the country have received their third doses.

A total of 36,502,080 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

