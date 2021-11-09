Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey eyeing domestic gas production by 2023

Turkey is determined to start using the gas extracted in the Black Sea in 2023 while expanding energy prospecting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

09-11-2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Ankara [Turkey], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey is determined to start using the gas extracted in the Black Sea in 2023 while expanding energy prospecting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. "We will bolster our efforts in the oil field and gas field exploration in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. And we will extract what we will find. We are seeking to be able to use the Black Sea gas already in 2023," Erdogan said at an opening ceremony of a building of an energy market regulator in Ankara.

In early June, Erdogan said that Turkey discovered a new gas field in the Black Sea with a reserve of over 135 billion cubic meters (4,767.5 cubic miles). The discovery raised Turkey's total gas reserves in the Black Sea to 500 billion cubic meters, according to the president, adding up to previously discovered gas fields. In September, Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said that the country is 100% dependent on imported gas, which Ankara seeks to change, in particular, using the gas from the Black Sea shelf. (ANI/Sputnik)

