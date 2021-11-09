Left Menu

UNAMA's Mette Knudsen meets Sheikh Abdul Hakim Shar'i, discusses justice, equality for Afghans

Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen on Tuesday met Sheikh Abdul Hakim Shar'i at MOJ and discussed the importance of ensuring fairness, justice and equality for all people of Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:30 IST
UNAMA's Mette Knudsen meets Sheikh Abdul Hakim Shar'i, discusses justice, equality for Afghans
Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in UNAMA, Mette Knudsen (Photo:Twitter/UNAMA News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen on Tuesday met Sheikh Abdul Hakim Shar'i at MOJ and discussed the importance of ensuring fairness, justice and equality for all people of Afghanistan. "UNAMA Dep-Head @Metknu met in Kabul today with Sheikh Abdul Hakim Shar'i at MOJ and discussed the importance of ensuring fairness, justice and equality for all people of Afghanistan. It was agreed to follow up with more meetings between officials," UNAMA official Twitter handle said in a tweet.

Earlier last week, Mette Knudsen had held a meeting with the women activists and applauded their courage and affirmed that the UN will continue to stand by the people of Afghanistan. Knudsen stressed upon respecting the human rights of all Afghans and added that the girls must be able to return to school and women back to their workplaces.

"In a meeting today with women activists, UNAMA Dep-Head @Metknu applauded their courage stressing that the human rights of all Afghans must be respected. All girls must be able to return to school & all women back to workplaces. UN will continue to stand by the people of Afghanistan," UNAMA tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021