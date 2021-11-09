Left Menu

Biden administration announces plan to accelerate infrastructure investments: White House

The Biden administration announced an action plan to accelerate legislative and grant funding for port, waterway and freight infrastructure projects in the United States, the White House said on Tuesday in a fact sheet about the plan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:58 IST
Biden administration announces plan to accelerate infrastructure investments: White House
US President Joe Biden (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Biden administration announced an action plan to accelerate legislative and grant funding for port, waterway and freight infrastructure projects in the United States, the White House said on Tuesday in a fact sheet about the plan. "Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing a set of concrete steps to accelerate investment in our ports, waterways, and freight networks. These goals and timelines will mobilize federal agencies and lay the foundation for successful implementation of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal," the White House said.

The Biden administration will be launching programs in the near-term to modernize ports and marine highways using more than USD 240 million in grant funding within the next 45 days, the White House said. In addition, the Biden administration will announce more than USD 475 million in funding for port and marine highway infrastructure projects funded through grants from the infrastructure deal, the White House said.

The plan will identify USD 3.4 billion in investments to upgrade obsolete inspection facilities at the northern and southern borders to allow for more efficient international trade, the White House said. I The US Congress last week passed USD 1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation to fund the construction of bridges, roads, water infrastructure, and electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as expand internet access nationwide. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021