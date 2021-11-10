Left Menu

Over 13 injured in building collapse in Turkey

At least 13 people were injured on Tuesday after a two-floor building collapsed in Turkey's eastern Malatya province, said Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 10-11-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 02:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At least 13 people were injured on Tuesday after a two-floor building collapsed in Turkey's eastern Malatya province, said Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

A total of 28 ambulances and two search and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene for the trapped people, while the rescued were taken to hospitals, the minister tweeted.There were workplaces on the ground floor of the building and a coffee shop on the upper floor, Governor of Malatya Aydin Barus told reporters.

There were around 20 people in the building when it collapsed, and the reason for the incident has not been clear yet, he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

