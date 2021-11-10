Left Menu

UAE foreign minister meets Syrian President in Damascus

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in Damascus and reviewed the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations, according to a media report.

ANI | Damascus | Updated: 10-11-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 03:20 IST
UAE foreign minister meets Syrian President in Damascus
UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syria

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in Damascus and reviewed the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations, according to a media report. According to UAE's state news agency WAM, the latest developments in the Middle East and Syria, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest, featured high during the meeting, which was held in the presence of Dr Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Syria, Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The two sides also reviewed the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Bashar the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further stability, progress and prosperity in Syria.

The Syrian president reciprocated the greetings and underlined the strong bonds between the two fraternal nations. He also commended the objective positions adopted by the UAE, WAM reported. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's keenness on ensuring the security, stability and unity of Syria, and its support for all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis, consolidate stability in the country and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people for development, progress and prosperity, the news agency added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021