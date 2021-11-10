Left Menu

US concerned by reports of local UN staff detained in Ethiopia

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 04:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is concerned by the reports of the detention of United Nations staff in Ethiopia based on ethnicity, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing. Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations said 16 of its local employees in Addis Ababa have been detained, while six others have already been released. The world's body said the reasons for its employees' detention were unknown.

"We have seen the reports and we find them concerning. We clearly condemned the previous expulsion of UN officials from Ethiopia, and, if confirmed, we would similarly condemn arrests of UN staff members based on ethnicity," Price said. In late September, Ethiopia ordered seven employees of several UN bodies to leave the country within three days after declaring them persona non grata for alleged meddling in the country's affairs.

Price said in the latest case, Ethiopian government security forces' harassment and detention based on ethnicity is "completely unacceptable." "We understand from reports... that those arrested are Tigrayan," he said.

Price added that the United States also equally condemns attacks by rebels associated with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed in an internal conflict since November last year, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter operation in Tigray region. Hostilities have since been going on despite a June ceasefire.

In early November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country as TPLF rebels threatened to advance upon the capital of Addis Ababa. The declaration allows the government to arrest anyone suspected of cooperating with terrorists. The TPLF has been designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian government. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

