Blinken, Iraq president discuss assassination attempt on Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih about the attempted assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih today to express his condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi's residence," Price said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Secretary Blinken discussed how this attack was also an attack on the sovereignty and stability of the Iraqi state. Secretary Blinken reiterated that our partnership with the Iraqi government and people is steadfast," he added. Earlier on Sunday, Al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt an assassination attempt by a booby-trapped drone that landed on his residence.

The assassination attempt came amid protests by followers of political parties rejecting last month's election results. (ANI)

