12 killed after vans collide in south Mexico

At least 12 people were killed and three Honduran nationals were injured when two vans collided on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, state authorities reported Tuesday.

Updated: 10-11-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 08:26 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Chiapas [Mexico], November 10 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 12 people were killed and three Honduran nationals were injured when two vans collided on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, state authorities reported Tuesday. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. local time on the Palenque-Playas de Catazaja Highway, after two Toyota Hiace vans crashed into each other and caught on fire, spokespersons for the state's Civil Protection agency told Xinhua.

"In one of them, seven people were killed and in the other, five," according to a statement from the State Prosecutor's Office (FGE). "The bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) for the autopsy in keeping with the law," the FGE said, adding "three injured people, of Honduran nationality, were transferred to Palenque's General Hospital."

The victims have yet to be identified, but sources consulted by Xinhua said they could have been "a group of Central American migrants." (ANI/Xinhua)

