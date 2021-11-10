Left Menu

Malaysia reports 5,403 new COVID-19 infections, 78 more deaths

Malaysia reported another 5,403 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,517,173, according to the health ministry.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Malaysia reported another 5,403 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,517,173, according to the health ministry. Some 25 of the new cases are imported, with 5,378 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 78 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,427. About 5,311 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,425,943.

There are some 61,803 active cases, 542 are being held in intensive care and 268 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 116,642 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday and some 78.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.5 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

