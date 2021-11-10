Left Menu

NSA meet in Delhi: Iran calls for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Emphasizing that Afghanistan is facing a number of problems, including poverty and terrorism, Iran on Wednesday said an inclusive government in Kabul is the solution to deal with the current crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 11:34 IST
NSA meet in Delhi: Iran calls for inclusive govt in Afghanistan
Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasizing that Afghanistan is facing a number of problems, including poverty and terrorism, Iran on Wednesday said an inclusive government in Kabul is the solution to deal with the current crisis. "Basically in Afghanistan, we have just crises, the crisis of migration and refugees, and the solution comes only through the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups," said Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran at the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"We are really hopeful through the exchange of opinions and ideas we have would be able to achieve what has been the objectives and aims of this forum," he further said. Shamkhani also said that "issues of multilateral dimensions, the issues which have already destroyed Afghanistan" would be discussed.

"I am very much proud and happy to the fact that the meetings in Tehran have been continued and we are able to consult each other in order to resolve the crisis," he added. Iran in similar format had hosted the dialogues previously.

National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - are attending the New Delhi meet on Afghanistan. Ajit Doval, who is charing the dialogue on Afghanistan, earlier called for greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries over the issue of Afghanistan.

"We are meeting today to discuss the matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said. "This is a time for close consultation amongst us greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries. I am confident that our deliberation will be productive useful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and will enhance our collective security," he said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the countries will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan during the meeting. It is a continuation of the format started by Tehran in 2018 and 2019, however, this time dialogue will see the highest participation of seven nations.

The MEA added that the dialogue will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
4
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021