NSAs meet in Delhi: Tajikistan expresses concerns over possible surge in terrorism along Afghanistan border

Expressing concerns over the current situation along the border with Afghanistan, Tajikistan said that the ongoing situation creates an extra risk of a surge in terrorism, drug trafficking and criminality as the border remains complicated. "We have a long border with Afghanistan and the situation on Tajik-Afghan borders remains complicated," said Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan at Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

He also said that Tajikistan as the neighbouring country is ready to participate in all programmes that can help the people of Afghanistan. National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five Central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - are attending the New Delhi meet on Afghanistan.

Charymyrat Amanov, Secretary, Security Council of Turkmenistan at NSA-level meet said: "This meeting gives us the opportunity to find out the solution over the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, and to establish peace in this region." Ajit Doval, who is charing the dialogue on Afghanistan, earlier called for greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries over the issue of Afghanistan.

"We are meeting today to discuss the matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said. "This is a time for close consultation amongst us greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries. I am confident that our deliberation will be productive useful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and will enhance our collective security," he said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the countries will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan during the meeting. It is a continuation of the format started by Tehran in 2018 and 2019, however, this time dialogue will see the highest participation of seven nations. The MEA added that the dialogue will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability. (ANI)

