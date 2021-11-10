Left Menu

Optimistic about regional meet on Afghanistan hosted by India: Taliban

Taliban on Wednesday said it is optimistic about a regional meeting on Afghanistan hosted by India.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 13:58 IST
Optimistic about regional meet on Afghanistan hosted by India: Taliban
Zabihullah Mujahid, Islamic Emirate spokesperson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban on Wednesday said it is optimistic about a regional meeting on Afghanistan hosted by India. Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, speaking at a press conference in Kabul refers to the regional meeting on Afghanistan in India and said the Islamic Emirate is optimistic about it, Tolo News reported.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday chaired the NSA level meet on Afghanistan. National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five Central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - attended the New Delhi meet.

In his remarks, Ajit Doval called for greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries over the issue of Afghanistan. "We are meeting today to discuss the matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said.

"This is a time for close consultation amongst us greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries. I am confident that our deliberations will be productive useful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and will enhance our collective security," he added. Speaking at the meet, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said that multilateral meetings of secretaries of the security council on the Afghan issue is an important format and helps us to discuss the whole package of issues linked to the developing situation in Afghanistan on the highest level.

"It also helps to elaborate practical measures to counter challenges and threat emanation from Afghan territory," he said. Patrushev noted the increased activity of international and regional stakeholders in the Afghan dimension and the creation of new formats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021